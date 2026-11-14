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Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins wins race for Alaska governor, replaces a Republican
By Alaska Public Media,12 days ago
Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, a former state representative from the small island community of Sitka, won the race for Alaska governor, according to a race call by the Associated Press. At 37, he'll be the youngest governor in state history. Kreiss-Tomkins will replace outgoing Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a term-limited Republican who...