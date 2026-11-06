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A judge blocks construction of Trump's arch moments after it won federal approval
By NPR,9 days ago
A federal judge blocked construction of President Trump's arch early Friday morning, stopping work the administration had hoped to begin immediately. Just before midnight, District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan issued an order barring the government from any construction work for 14 days, granting a request filed days earlier by the governments of D.C. and Virginia.