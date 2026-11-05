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Sen. Chris Murphy ‘making remarkable progress’ after stroke
By Connecticut Public Radio,6 days ago
U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy continues to improve five days after he was hospitalized with a stroke, according to a spokesman who said he’s “making remarkable progress.”. Murphy, the 53-year-old junior senator from Connecticut, was hospitalized on Saturday, a day before he planned to return to the campaign trail on behalf of Democratic candidates running in Tuesday’s midterm elections.