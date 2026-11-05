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Discursive Verses: Is 'Spend Dat' the best financial indicator of America's grift economy?
By NPR,3 days ago
After spending three hours counting the pores on Elizabeth Holmes' and Nathan Fielder's faces, I couldn't help but think how perfect Yung Miami's "Spend Dat" would've played over the closing credits. Whatever you feel about the veracity of the protagonist in the blockbuster doc You Can See Everything, there is no doubt about her innate ability to cop and blow money fast. She's probably about as familiar with Diddy's favorite City Girl as she is with Abbott & Costello. But a scammer of such ill repute deserves an apropos theme song. Hell, maybe we all do.