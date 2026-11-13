Multiple rallies opposing the local use of Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) cameras took place across Connecticut Thursday.

The Surveillance Off Our Streets Campaign Day of Action rallies took place at various times and locations throughout the day. Some of the rallies were held in New Haven, Bristol, West Hartford and Windsor Locks.

The rallies hosted by several groups including the CT Civil Liberties Defense Committee ,come as privacy advocates say the use of the ALPRs, most notably made by Flock Safety, a surveillance tech company, risks their right to privacy. Anti-surveillance activists have previously highlighted security risks associated with the cameras.

While advocates protested, Norwalk advocates participated by speaking out against a potential five year city contract with Axon worth more than $5 million, during a virtual Finance and Claims Committee meeting.

Erik Vitaglione, who has criticized the use of automatic license plate readers due to privacy concerns runs DeFlock CT’s Instagram page. Vitaglione said Norwalk wants to replace Flock ALPRs with cameras from Axon, but said doing so would not alleviate their concerns.

“This is a bait and switch,” Vitaglione said. “They set up one product to bring in another product. I believe the Axon flip is probably, Flock fell out of favor.”

Connecticut’s legislature passed additional restrictions on ALPRs earlier this year, including reducing the amount of days police could retain data from the cameras.

The Police Officer Standards and Training Council (POSTC) has also issued additional guidelines calling for even shorter retention times, and additional user authorization controls.

However, local police departments have faced sustained pressure to stop using the cameras this year. The ALPRs and separate automated speed camera program gained statewide attention into the summer especially in the city of Milford.

Some municipalities such as Fairfield do not use Flock’s cameras but use competitors like Axon for their ALPR cameras.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut (ACLU) has previously stated it would advocate for further restrictions during the state’s next legislative session.

This story was first published Nov. 12, 2026 by Connecticut Public.