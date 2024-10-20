Open in App
    PAID POST: Energy Efficiency in Torrington: A Model for Municipalities Across Connecticut

    By Branded Storytelling,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CkN1I_0wEO9wS300

    Connecticut is one of many states in the nation that are stepping up to drive real-world action toward a low-carbon future. As the state commits to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, many individual cities and towns are taking it upon themselves to improve their own energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and enhance their communities. One trailblazing municipality in particular, the City of Torrington, stands out as a beacon of energy efficiency success and a model for others to follow.

    Torrington’s Energy Efficiency Journey

    Torrington’s journey toward greater energy efficiency began with a strategic partnership with Eversource, New England’s largest energy delivery company and an industry leader in sustainability. The collaboration has yielded impressive results, with the city undertaking a series of projects aimed at reducing energy consumption and lowering operational costs.

    Through the Eversource-sponsored Energize Connecticut℠ Energy Opportunities program , Torrington has embraced a range of innovative upgrades at five of its community buildings (Fire Department, Police Department, Teen Center, Veteran’s Office, and Public Works Department), which, in addition to street light upgrades, are now saving the town approximately 427,000 kilowatt-hours of power annually—the equivalent of reducing the emissions from more than 760,000 miles driven by a gas-powered car.

    The measures implemented at these buildings encompass a broad spectrum of improvements, including lighting upgrades; HVAC system enhancements comprising new boilers and variable-frequency drives to water pumps to improve system controls; and weatherization measures such as insulation and air sealing. These upgrades are contributing to reduced energy consumption and operational costs in each of the five city buildings, as well as making them more comfortable for city residents. Upgraded insulation, as an example of weatherization, will help to reduce heat loss in the winter and cool air from escaping in the summer, which will greatly improve the indoor air quality for both regular occupants and visitors.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ERBJi_0wEO9wS300
    Updating an older boiler system with a high efficiency model can significantly reduce your energy costs, particularly when paired with other energy efficiency measures Credit: Courtesy of Eversource

    Support and Incentives

    To kick off their collaboration with Eversource, Torrington participated in a comprehensive energy assessment . These assessments are tailored for commercial and municipal energy customers to provide them with a detailed analysis of their energy use and identify opportunities for improvement. In Torrington, this assessment was instrumental in pinpointing areas where energy savings could be achieved—which buildings might be best improved by upgrading outdated systems, or by implementing cutting-edge technologies. For other municipalities, this level of analysis can be an essential first step for developing a clear and actionable sustainability road map.

    The financing options available to Torrington were also key to completing the project. The city has been able to fund energy-efficient projects within the scope of its budget, thanks to rebates and incentives received through the Energy Opportunities program. It also received enhanced incentives as an environmental justice community, incentives designed to support communities that historically have had less access to resources and opportunities. This approach ensures that the benefits of energy efficiency are shared broadly, reaching all segments of the community.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PzGh6_0wEO9wS300
    LED lighting – particularly ENERGY STAR® certified light bulbs – use at least 75 percent less energy than standard bulbs and last up to 25 times longer. Credit: Courtesy of Eversource

    For municipalities grappling with tight budgets, there are additional financing options available to them through the Energize Connecticut Small Business & Municipal Loan Program . These loans, incentives, and valuable guidance from the Sponsors of Energize Connecticut can make the difference between a successful project and an unrealized idea.

    Getting Started with the Sponsors of Energize Connecticut

    Successful implementation of energy-saving initiatives requires a combination of detailed planning, strategic partnerships, and community engagement. By following Torrington’s example, other cities can take advantage of available programs and financing to integrate new energy efficiency measures into their sustainability efforts.

    For municipal leaders considering similar initiatives, the first step is to engage with your local Energize Connecticut Sponsor, Eversource, or United Illuminating. These partnerships can provide the support needed to embark on successful energy efficiency projects. Municipalities will gain access to a range of energy efficiency programs, as well as guidance on incentives and financing options to apply for. The City of Torrington’s successful collaboration with Eversource, its strategic use of engineering studies and financial incentives, and its commitment to equity have provided an excellent road map for others to follow. As more municipalities commit to enhancing their own sustainability practices, they should look to Torrington’s achievements to see that embracing these strategies can contribute to environmental sustainability goals while fostering a more resilient and equitable future for their communities.

    Paid for by shareholders.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    steve dubois
    1d ago
    lol torrington is one of the shittiest places in the country never mind just the state. the corruption in CT politics and media is disgusting and needs to cone to an end
    View all comments
