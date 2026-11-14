📅 Learn Chess Basics for Adults at McMahon Wintonbury

Want to learn how to play chess but not sure where to start? Come to Chess Basics for Adults with the New Britain Chess Club on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 6:00 PM.

Location: McMahon Wintonbury Library, 1015 Blue Hills Ave, Bloomfield, CT 06002.

This true beginner class will show you how to set up the board, move the pieces, and go over the basic rules of the game. It’s designed for adults who are brand new to chess.

After this class, both beginners and experienced players are welcome at the Open Play series for adults at McMahon Wintonbury every Wednesday in December. These are drop-in sessions — come when you can, or sign up for a reminder email. The library provides the space and boards; you just show up and find someone to play.