Mansfield and Storrs are busy right now with mental health and rehab openings, especially in hospital and campus settings. If you’re a nurse, therapist, or clinician, there are several solid options with stable schedules and strong benefits.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Natchaug Hospital

Hartford HealthCare – Natchaug Hospital Location: Mansfield Center, CT

Type: Internship / RN II role

Internship / RN II role Shift: 11:00 pm – 7:30 am , 8‑hour shifts, set schedule options (8–32 hrs/week or per diem)

, 8‑hour shifts, set schedule options (8–32 hrs/week or per diem) Highlights: Sign‑on bonus up to $1,500, PTO, health insurance, 401(k) with up to 7% match, wellness programs, and free parking. Adult inpatient psych unit in a small, tight‑knit psychiatric hospital where you practice at the top of your license and take a clinical lead role on the team.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Natchaug Hospital

Hartford HealthCare – Natchaug Hospital Location: Mansfield Center, CT

Type: Internship

Internship Shift: 3:00 pm – 11:30 pm , includes every other weekend

, includes every other weekend Highlights: Same strong benefits as other Natchaug roles, with a focus on children and teens (26‑bed pediatric/adolescent unit). You’ll provide direct psych care, lead groups, and help shape treatment plans as part of a multidisciplinary team.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Natchaug Hospital

Hartford HealthCare – Natchaug Hospital Location: Mansfield Center, CT

Type: Internship

Internship Shift: 11:00 pm – 7:30 am

Highlights: Night shift role on the child/adolescent psych unit with sign‑on bonus up to $1,500, PTO, health insurance, and 401(k) with up to 7% match. Great fit if you like smaller, collaborative psych units and want to build leadership skills in behavioral health.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Natchaug Hospital

Hartford HealthCare – Natchaug Hospital Location: Mansfield Center, CT

Type: Internship

Internship Shift: 7:00 am – 3:30 pm , includes every other weekend

, includes every other weekend Highlights: Day shift psych nursing with the same Natchaug benefits package and support. You’ll handle assessments, brief interventions, and milieu work with kids and teens in a structured 8‑hour schedule.

Employer: UConn Health (Nayden Clinic)

(Nayden Clinic) Location: Storrs, CT

Type: Full‑time (40 hrs/week) , 1st shift

, 1st shift Schedule: Mon 8–4:30, Wed 8–4:30, Tue/Thu 9–5:30, Fri 7:30–4:00

Mon 8–4:30, Wed 8–4:30, Tue/Thu 9–5:30, Fri 7:30–4:00 Highlights: Working supervisor role over PT/OT/speech and related staff, combining direct patient care with scheduling, staff development, and quality work. Great for an experienced, licensed rehab therapist who wants leadership in an academic health system.

Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic

Location: Mansfield Center, CT

Type: Full‑time

Highlights: Adult inpatient psychiatric care plus consultation as part of a multidisciplinary team, with some rotational coverage at affiliated sites. Good match if you’re a psychiatrist comfortable with complex mental health and substance use cases in a hospital setting.

Employer: University of Connecticut – SHaW

Location: Storrs, CT

Type: Full‑time, 10‑month (35 hrs/week) , in‑person

, in‑person Salary: $95,066 – $123,585/year , pro‑rated to 83% for 10‑month schedule; year‑round health benefits

, pro‑rated to 83% for 10‑month schedule; year‑round health benefits Highlights: Campus‑based role doing assessment, brief therapy, crisis work, and outreach with college students, with a focus on substance‑related and addictive disorders. Strong pay, union‑covered position, and a big emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusive care.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.