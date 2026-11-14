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Storrs
🏥 Multiple Mansfield & Storrs Healthcare Roles, Up to $123K+
2 days ago
Mansfield and Storrs are busy right now with mental health and rehab openings, especially in hospital and campus settings. If you’re a nurse, therapist, or clinician, there are several solid options with stable schedules and strong benefits.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Inpatient Adult Unit (Nights)
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Natchaug Hospital
- Location: Mansfield Center, CT
- Type: Internship / RN II role
- Shift: 11:00 pm – 7:30 am, 8‑hour shifts, set schedule options (8–32 hrs/week or per diem)
- Highlights: Sign‑on bonus up to $1,500, PTO, health insurance, 401(k) with up to 7% match, wellness programs, and free parking. Adult inpatient psych unit in a small, tight‑knit psychiatric hospital where you practice at the top of your license and take a clinical lead role on the team.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Inpatient Child/Adolescent Unit (Evenings)
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Natchaug Hospital
- Location: Mansfield Center, CT
- Type: Internship
- Shift: 3:00 pm – 11:30 pm, includes every other weekend
- Highlights: Same strong benefits as other Natchaug roles, with a focus on children and teens (26‑bed pediatric/adolescent unit). You’ll provide direct psych care, lead groups, and help shape treatment plans as part of a multidisciplinary team.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Inpatient Child/Adolescent Unit (Nights)
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Natchaug Hospital
- Location: Mansfield Center, CT
- Type: Internship
- Shift: 11:00 pm – 7:30 am
- Highlights: Night shift role on the child/adolescent psych unit with sign‑on bonus up to $1,500, PTO, health insurance, and 401(k) with up to 7% match. Great fit if you like smaller, collaborative psych units and want to build leadership skills in behavioral health.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Inpatient Child/Adolescent Unit (Days)
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Natchaug Hospital
- Location: Mansfield Center, CT
- Type: Internship
- Shift: 7:00 am – 3:30 pm, includes every other weekend
- Highlights: Day shift psych nursing with the same Natchaug benefits package and support. You’ll handle assessments, brief interventions, and milieu work with kids and teens in a structured 8‑hour schedule.
Rehabilitation Services Supervisor – Physical Therapy
- Employer: UConn Health (Nayden Clinic)
- Location: Storrs, CT
- Type: Full‑time (40 hrs/week), 1st shift
- Schedule: Mon 8–4:30, Wed 8–4:30, Tue/Thu 9–5:30, Fri 7:30–4:00
- Highlights: Working supervisor role over PT/OT/speech and related staff, combining direct patient care with scheduling, staff development, and quality work. Great for an experienced, licensed rehab therapist who wants leadership in an academic health system.
Inpatient Psychiatrist
- Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic
- Location: Mansfield Center, CT
- Type: Full‑time
- Highlights: Adult inpatient psychiatric care plus consultation as part of a multidisciplinary team, with some rotational coverage at affiliated sites. Good match if you’re a psychiatrist comfortable with complex mental health and substance use cases in a hospital setting.
Mental Health Clinician – UConn Student Health and Wellness
- Employer: University of Connecticut – SHaW
- Location: Storrs, CT
- Type: Full‑time, 10‑month (35 hrs/week), in‑person
- Salary: $95,066 – $123,585/year, pro‑rated to 83% for 10‑month schedule; year‑round health benefits
- Highlights: Campus‑based role doing assessment, brief therapy, crisis work, and outreach with college students, with a focus on substance‑related and addictive disorders. Strong pay, union‑covered position, and a big emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusive care.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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