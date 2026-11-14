UConn is gearing up for future semesters and posting some strong education openings in Storrs/Mansfield. If you’re in higher ed or looking to move into it, these are worth a look.

Employer: University of Connecticut – Elisabeth DeLuca School of Nursing

University of Connecticut – Elisabeth DeLuca School of Nursing Location: Storrs Mansfield, CT (UConn Storrs campus)

(UConn Storrs campus) Type: Full-time, 12‑month, permanent

Salary: $75,786 – $98,522 (UCPEA bargaining unit)

(UCPEA bargaining unit) Search #: 499866

This role runs the School of Nursing’s makerspace and handles building operations. You’ll manage daily makerspace activities, supervise staff and students, coordinate with Facilities, and support hands‑on, project‑based learning with CNC and fabrication tools.

Employer: University of Connecticut – College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources

University of Connecticut – College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources Location: Storrs, CT

Type: Full-time, 9‑month faculty with 10th month for admin duties

Salary: $140,000 – $210,000 (AAUP bargaining unit)

(AAUP bargaining unit) Search #: 499933

This is a senior leadership role for the Department of Nutritional Sciences. You’ll guide strategy, budget, faculty hiring and mentoring, and program growth while maintaining your own research/teaching profile. Start date is anticipated August 23, 2027.

Employer: University of Connecticut – Department of Literatures, Cultures & Languages

University of Connecticut – Department of Literatures, Cultures & Languages Location: Storrs Mansfield, CT

Type: Full-time, 9‑month, non‑tenure track (renewable up to 3 years)

Salary: $60,000 – $65,000 (AAUP bargaining unit)

(AAUP bargaining unit) Search #: 499886

Starting January 1, 2027, this visiting role teaches 7 courses per year in German film, literature, and culture, in both German and English. You’ll join a very active German program with dual‑degree students (EUROTECH/EUROBIZ) and help with courses like German film and culture.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and get your materials ready while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.