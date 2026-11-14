⚠️ New PIN required for online library accounts

Starting December 1, 2026, LION library users will need to create a Personal Identification Number (PIN) to use their online accounts.

You’ll need a PIN to:

Place holds, renew items, and check your library account

Use some digital services like OverDrive/Libby and Kanopy (these will start requiring your PIN on February 1, 2027)

Key details:

You’ll be prompted to create your PIN the first time you log in after Dec 1, 2026 .

after . PIN must be at least 4 characters ; letters and numbers are allowed (no special characters).

; letters and numbers are allowed (no special characters). The same PIN works for all LION digital resources.

works for all LION digital resources. Your PIN does not expire .

. You must have an active email address on your account to set up or reset your PIN.

To add or change your email, log in to your account, go to My Account → Account Settings → Contact Information, update your email, and click Update Contact Information. If you need help, ask a librarian.