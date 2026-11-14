🏛️ The Town Council will hold a public hearing about leasing the Luddy Carriage House, a Town-owned building at 261 Broad Street.

This hearing is part of a regular Town Council meeting. It is scheduled for 7:20 P.M. on November 16, 2026. The only stated purpose of this hearing is to gather public comments on a proposed lease of this municipal property.

In plain terms, the Town is considering renting out the Luddy Carriage House and wants to hear what residents think before moving forward. The notice does not give details about who might lease it, how long the lease would last, or what the rent would be. It simply says the Council will listen to public input on the idea of leasing this Town-controlled property.

Residents who care about how the Luddy Carriage House is used can attend the meeting and speak during the public hearing. This is the formal chance for people to say whether they support or oppose the lease, or to share any concerns or suggestions about future use of 261 Broad Street.