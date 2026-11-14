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Lyme
⚠️ Town of Lyme email service restored after outage
12 days ago
⚠️ Town of Lyme email is back up after outage
As of Friday, November 13, 2026 at 11:40 a.m., email service for the Town of Lyme has been restored after a Microsoft outage earlier in the day.
Town offices are now receiving and responding to email again.
If you emailed any town office during the outage and haven’t gotten a response, please resend your email or call Lyme Town Hall at 860-434-7733 to follow up.
This helps be sure your message is received and handled.
More Info: Town of Lyme Email Service Restored | Town of Lyme
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