⚠️ Town of Lyme email is back up after outage

As of Friday, November 13, 2026 at 11:40 a.m., email service for the Town of Lyme has been restored after a Microsoft outage earlier in the day.

Town offices are now receiving and responding to email again.

If you emailed any town office during the outage and haven’t gotten a response, please resend your email or call Lyme Town Hall at 860-434-7733 to follow up.

This helps be sure your message is received and handled.