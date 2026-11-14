undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Local Authority
⚠️ Brief power outages on Main Street Nov. 15, 6am–3pm
12 days ago
🚧 Brief power interruptions on Main Street Nov. 15
Eversource will be doing equipment upgrades along the Main Street corridor on Sunday, November 15, 2026, from 6:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
There is a rain date of Monday, November 16.
Residents and businesses in the affected area should plan for momentary power outages during this work window.
If you live or operate a business along Main Street, consider:
- Charging phones, laptops, and backup batteries ahead of time
- Planning around any sensitive equipment that needs steady power
- Saving work often during the upgrade hours
More Info: Alert Center • Scheduled Power Outages – November ...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.