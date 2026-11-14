🚧 Brief power interruptions on Main Street Nov. 15

Eversource will be doing equipment upgrades along the Main Street corridor on Sunday, November 15, 2026, from 6:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

There is a rain date of Monday, November 16.

Residents and businesses in the affected area should plan for momentary power outages during this work window.

If you live or operate a business along Main Street, consider: