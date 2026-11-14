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Colchester
📅 Ice cream fundraiser for 7th grade on Nov. 30
12 days ago
📅 Ice cream night to support Colchester 7th graders
Treat yourself and help local students at the same time!
On November 30 from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM, Mel's Downtown Creamery will donate a portion of the proceeds from every order to support 7th grade activities and programs.
Come by for:
- Your favorite ice cream, sundaes, and shakes
- A fun night out with friends and family
Every scoop you buy helps fund exciting opportunities for the 7th grade class.
Just show up at Mel's Downtown Creamery during fundraiser hours, order your treats, and you’re supporting local students.
More Info: Colchester Public Schools -
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