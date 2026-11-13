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Meriden
📅 Meet local writers at Meriden Library book fair Nov. 14
7 days ago
📅 Local Author Book Fair at Meriden Public Library
Love books or know someone who does? Come by the Meriden Public Library on Saturday, November 14, from 1:00–3:30 p.m. for a Local Author Book Fair.
You’ll be able to:
- Meet and chat with local authors
- Discover new titles
- Purchase signed copies of books
It’s a relaxed, friendly setting that’s great for readers of all ages and for local authors looking to share their work.
Just show up during 1:00–3:30 p.m. and enjoy browsing and talking with writers from right here in the community.
More Info: Local Author Book Fair | Meriden Public Library
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