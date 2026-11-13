📅 Local Author Book Fair at Meriden Public Library

Love books or know someone who does? Come by the Meriden Public Library on Saturday, November 14, from 1:00–3:30 p.m. for a Local Author Book Fair.

You’ll be able to:

Meet and chat with local authors

Discover new titles

Purchase signed copies of books

It’s a relaxed, friendly setting that’s great for readers of all ages and for local authors looking to share their work.

Just show up during 1:00–3:30 p.m. and enjoy browsing and talking with writers from right here in the community.