📢 What Norfolk’s Assessor Does (and How to Reach Them)

Norfolk’s Assessor, Rae Ann Walcott, is responsible for valuing all real estate, motor vehicles, and personal property in town and compiling the annual Grand List that your property taxes are based on.

She uses Computer Assisted Mass Appraisal (CAMA) and three main methods to estimate value: comparing recent sales, calculating construction cost minus depreciation, and using income for rental/commercial properties. In Connecticut, properties are typically assessed at 70% of fair market value, and your tax bill is based on that assessed value and the local mill rate.

The town does a full revaluation every five years. If you disagree with your assessment, you can appeal to the Board of Assessment Appeals.

The Assessor’s office also handles tax relief for elderly and disabled residents, veterans’ exemptions, and motor vehicle exemptions.

Office location: Town Hall, 19 Maple Avenue.

Sandra Anasoulis : Mondays & Thursdays, 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

: Mondays & Thursdays, Rae Ann Walcott: Thursdays, 5:00–6:00 p.m., and Friday by appointment

Contact: 860-542-5287 or assessor@norfolkct.org.