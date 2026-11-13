💰 Learn about up to $2,500 in heat pump rebates

The Mansfield Sustainability Committee has grant funding from Eversource to help residents switch to heat pumps this heating season. Rebates are available for up to $2,500 (at $1,500 per ton of heat pump installed) for customers moving away from oil, propane, natural gas, or electric resistance heat. These rebates are available now through December 31, 2026.

Come to a free Heat Pump Open House at Buchanan Auditorium, Mansfield Public Library:

Monday, November 16 at 6:00 PM

Saturday, November 21 at 3:00 PM

EnergizeCT will explain incentive programs and answer questions. Refreshments will be provided.

Residents can also get a no-cost consultation with a heat pump expert to learn what system might fit their home, what incentives they qualify for, and expected costs.

For more information, contact steerd@mansfieldct.org or call 860-429-3333.