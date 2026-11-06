📅 Santa rides with Weston Fire: lottery, dates & how to join

📅 Santa rides the fire engine to Weston homes

Santa is teaming up with the Weston Volunteer Fire Department for home visits around Weston on Saturday, Dec. 19 and Sunday, Dec. 20 from 4:30–8:00 PM.

Spots are limited and chosen by lottery:

Lottery opens Saturday, Nov. 7 at 9:00 AM and closes Monday, Nov. 16 at 9:00 AM .

and . Enter once per residence using the online form on wvfd.com when it opens.

when it opens. You must have a Weston address , and a homeowner must be present .

, and a . Winners are picked by computer and notified by email by Dec. 2 with their assigned time and donation steps.

with their assigned time and donation steps. Payment is due by Dec. 7 or your spot is forfeited.

How the visit works:

Each stop is 15 minutes max .

. Families provide pre‑wrapped gifts with each child’s name clearly labeled; elves collect them on arrival.

with each child’s name clearly labeled; elves collect them on arrival. Note any special accommodations (like no lights/sirens) on the form.

(like no lights/sirens) on the form. Put pets away , turn outside lights on , and make sure your house number is visible .

, turn , and make sure your . Santa can come inside to hand out gifts.

WVFD may cancel visits for weather, emergencies, or other issues; refunds are available on request if that happens.