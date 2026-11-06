📅 Live read-aloud of *A Christmas Carol* for all ages

📅 Cozy read-aloud of A Christmas Carol at the library

Enjoy a live, read-aloud performance of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens at the Edward Smith Library in the Community Room on December 12 at 3:00 p.m.

Each character will be voice-acted by a mix of library staff and community members, making it a fun, local twist on the classic holiday story. Light refreshments will be served.

This event is for all ages, so you can bring the whole family for a relaxed, seasonal story time.