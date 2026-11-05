📅 Columbia traffic meeting on speed, safety & officer changes

📅 The Columbia Traffic & Transportation Committee will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 9:00 AM at Yeomans Hall, 323 Route 87, Columbia, CT.

The main topic is the Speed and Traffic Safety Committee. Residents can share comments in advance by emailing PublicInput@columbiact.gov at least 24 hours before the meeting.

The agenda starts with a call to order, approval of the agenda, and approval of prior Regular Meeting Minutes. Early in the meeting there will be an Audience of Citizens time for public comments.

Under Old Business, the committee will:

Follow up on earlier turn lane recommendations sent to the Board of Selectmen

recommendations sent to the Talk about the committee meeting time

Review subcommittee follow-up work

follow-up work Go over a Problem Report listed in a Google Sheets link

Under New Business, the committee will:

Take up the resignation of a former chair and board member

of a former chair and board member Elect a new vice chairman

Elect a new secretary

The Correspondence section includes a communication from Julie Ann Dorr.

Near the end, there will be another Audience of Citizens segment, then Board Member Comments, and finally adjournment of the meeting.