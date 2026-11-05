📅 EK/Kindergarten trip to Warner Theater & KidsPlay

Sharon Center School’s EK and Kindergarten students are scheduled for a trip to Warner Theater and KidsPlay on Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 8:45 AM to 1:45 PM.

The event listing does not include more details, but families of EK/K students should be aware that children will be off campus during these hours.

If you’re a parent or caregiver, mark your calendar so you can plan drop-off, pick-up, and any needed arrangements for that day.