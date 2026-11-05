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EK/Kindergarten trip to Warner Theater & KidsPlay
7 days ago
📅 EK/Kindergarten trip to Warner Theater & KidsPlay
Sharon Center School’s EK and Kindergarten students are scheduled for a trip to Warner Theater and KidsPlay on Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 8:45 AM to 1:45 PM.
The event listing does not include more details, but families of EK/K students should be aware that children will be off campus during these hours.
If you’re a parent or caregiver, mark your calendar so you can plan drop-off, pick-up, and any needed arrangements for that day.
More Info: Warner Theater- EK/K | Sharon Center School
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