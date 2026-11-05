📅 Elf School Saturdays return to Levi E. Coe Library

📅 Elf School Saturdays at Levi E. Coe Library

Elf School is coming back to Levi E. Coe Library in Middlefield.

Sessions will be held on Saturdays at 10:30 AM on:

November 28

December 5

December 12

December 19

Sign-ups are not open yet, but they’re coming soon, so this is a good time to plan ahead if your kids want to join.

Library location and hours:

Levi E. Coe Library, 414 Main Street, Middlefield, CT 06455

Monday–Thursday: 10 AM–7 PM

10 AM–7 PM Friday: Closed

Closed Saturday: 10 AM–2 PM

For more information or to sign up once registration opens, contact the library at 860-349-3857 or by email.