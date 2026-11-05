📅 Beaded Christmas Cactus Craft Night for Teens & Adults

Create a festive beaded Christmas cactus at Levi E. Coe Library on Wednesday, November 18 at 6:30 PM with instructor Pat Dellaripa.

The program is open to adults and high school students. Registration is required, so be sure to sign up ahead of time.

Location: Levi E. Coe Library, 414 Main Street, Middlefield, CT 06455

Library hours: Monday–Thursday 10 AM–7 PM, Saturday 10 AM–2 PM, Friday closed

Phone: 860-349-3857

Call or email the library to reserve your spot.