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📅 Beaded Christmas Cactus craft night for teens & adults
5 days ago
📅 Beaded Christmas Cactus Craft Night for Teens & Adults
Create a festive beaded Christmas cactus at Levi E. Coe Library on Wednesday, November 18 at 6:30 PM with instructor Pat Dellaripa.
The program is open to adults and high school students. Registration is required, so be sure to sign up ahead of time.
Location: Levi E. Coe Library, 414 Main Street, Middlefield, CT 06455
Library hours: Monday–Thursday 10 AM–7 PM, Saturday 10 AM–2 PM, Friday closed
Phone: 860-349-3857
Call or email the library to reserve your spot.
More Info: Beaded Christmas Cactus with Pat Dellaripa • Levi ...
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