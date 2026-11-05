📅 Register for Holiday Notepad Night at the Library

📅 Holiday Notepad Night at the Library

Levi E. Coe Library is hosting a Holiday Notepad with Rosalie program on Monday, November 16 at 6 PM.

The event will take place at Levi E. Coe Library, 414 Main Street, Middlefield, CT 06455.

The library notes that registration is required, so be sure to sign up ahead of time if you’d like to join.

For details or to register, contact the library at 860-349-3857 or by email during open hours (Monday–Thursday 10 AM–7 PM, Saturday 10 AM–2 PM; Friday closed).