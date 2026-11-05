📅 Get Real Nonfiction Book Club: Agatha Christie Biography

Join the Get Real Nonfiction Book Club this month to talk about “Agatha Christie: An Elusive Woman” by Lucy Worsley.

Worsley’s biography uses rarely seen personal letters and papers to paint a fresh picture of Agatha Christie as an extraordinary pioneer who helped shape 20th-century writing.

If you enjoy nonfiction, biographies, or mystery authors, this is a relaxed way to meet other readers and dive deeper into Christie’s life and work.

Bring your thoughts, questions, and favorite parts of the book to share with the group.