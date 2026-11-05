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📅 Nonfiction book club: Agatha Christie biography
📅 Get Real Nonfiction Book Club: Agatha Christie Biography
Join the Get Real Nonfiction Book Club this month to talk about “Agatha Christie: An Elusive Woman” by Lucy Worsley.
Worsley’s biography uses rarely seen personal letters and papers to paint a fresh picture of Agatha Christie as an extraordinary pioneer who helped shape 20th-century writing.
If you enjoy nonfiction, biographies, or mystery authors, this is a relaxed way to meet other readers and dive deeper into Christie’s life and work.
Bring your thoughts, questions, and favorite parts of the book to share with the group.
More Info: Get Real Nonfiction Book Club | The Henry Carter H...
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