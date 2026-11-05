🏛️ Durham meeting advances DEEP forestry grant for Curtis Woodlands

🏛️ Durham moves Curtis Woodlands forestry grant toward approval

The Durham Conservation Commission held a special meeting on November 3, 2026 from 7:00–7:32 p.m. Members Augur, Cordes, DeVito, Dudko, Meigs, and Miller attended. The agenda was approved with no changes, and there were no public comments.

The whole meeting focused on a state DEEP forestry grant for Curtis Woodlands.

Augur had already shared the draft grant submission and the DEEP Decision Letter with the Commission, First Selectman Rea, Executive Assistant Lehet, and Finance Director Moncata. At the meeting, Augur passed around a printed packet of the grant documents and said he will resend them by email so everyone has them handy.

Clarifying the grant budget and deer protection

The Commission talked about the project scope and location within the Curtis Woodlands parcel.

The DEEP award letter says some budget items are NOT eligible for funding, but it was not fully clear which ones. Augur will email DEEP to:

Confirm the Town received the letter

State Durham’s intent to accept the grant

Ask for clarification on ineligible budget items

Note that the Board of Selectmen plans to act on the grant at its November 16, 2026 meeting

The award letter also requires deer protection for any new plantings. Cordes and Miller discussed why deer protection is needed and possible methods. The Commission agreed the project budget will be updated to include deer protection and other items DEEP identified.

DEEP’s 8 required items and who’s doing what

The Commission walked through the eight numbered requirements in the DEEP letter:

By November 13, 2026 – Confirm receipt of the letter and intent to accept the grant. Augur will email DEEP and request budget clarifications and mention the November 16 Board of Selectmen meeting. By November 13, 2026 – Submit an updated budget. Augur will add deer protection costs and a contingency fund. The Commission discussed which tasks can be done by its two certified forester members and which may need a third‑party forester. Augur will contact the firm that wrote the Forest Management Plan for Curtis Woodlands (the basis for the grant) to ask about availability and cost for technical field work like on‑site marking and monitoring. The Commission’s forester members are comfortable handling office‑type professional services, such as getting bids. By December 4, 2026 – Verify contact information. The Commission confirmed it is already correct. By December 4, 2026 – Complete a Risk Assessment, including providing the Town’s audited financials. Moncata will lead this. By December 4, 2026 – Complete form AD‑1048. The Board of Selectmen will act on this on November 16, and then Rea will sign. By December 4, 2026 – Prepare an authorizing resolution statement. The Board of Selectmen will also act on this on November 16, with Rea signing. By December 4, 2026 – Provide a Certificate of Insurance. Moncata will obtain this. By December 4, 2026 – Decide whether the Town wants direct deposit of grant funds. Moncata will decide and complete the needed steps.

The meeting ended with a motion by Cordes to adjourn, seconded by Miller, and it passed unanimously. The meeting adjourned at 7:32 p.m.