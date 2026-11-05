📅 Mansfield Senior Center longevity series & Nov 20 strength talk

📅 The Mansfield Senior Center (303 Maple Road, Mansfield, CT 06268) is running a free education series called “Modern Solutions for Longevity.” It focuses on muscle and bone health, mobility, healthy aging, and new medical ideas in a way that’s easy to understand.

A new one-hour talk is held every other Friday through December. All sessions are free and open to adults age 55+ from any town. The center asks people to RSVP by the Wednesday before each talk by calling 860-429-0262 so they know how many are coming.

The next featured session is on November 20 at 11 a.m., titled “Use It or Lose It: Staying Strong for Longer As We Age.” This will be an interactive talk about:

What we lose as we age: the difference between muscle mass, muscle strength, and physical performance

What happens if we don’t “use it”: how inactivity, sitting too much, and muscle deconditioning affect our bodies

affect our bodies How to stay stronger for longer: resistance exercises, walking, balance work, and everyday movement

The session will be led by Dr. Arben Boshnjaku, a Fulbright Scholar and researcher from Kosovo, who will share research-based, practical tips to help older adults support mobility, function, and healthy aging.