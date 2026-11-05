📅 Li’l Chefs cooking program for ages 3–4

📅 Li’l Chefs: Pumpkin Pudding for Preschoolers

Love cooking with your little one? The library is hosting an in-person Li’l Chefs program just for preschoolers ages 3 & 4 and their caregivers.

Kids and adults will work together to make pumpkin pudding in a fun, hands-on session. The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Registration begins on November 4. Be sure to sign up early if you’d like a spot for you and your child.

Hosted by the Newington Library Programs.