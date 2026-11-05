📅 Free Mansfield longevity series for adults 55+ through December

📅 Mansfield Senior Center series on healthy aging and muscles

The Town of Mansfield is running a free education series called “Modern Solutions for Longevity” at the Mansfield Senior Center, 303 Maple Road, Mansfield, CT 06268.

There will be six one-hour talks, held every other Friday through December. All sessions are free and open to adults age 55 and older from any town. Topics focus on musculoskeletal health, mobility, healthy aging, and medical innovation.

You can “come to one, come to all.” Attendees are asked to RSVP by the Wednesday before each talk by calling the Senior Center at 860-429-0262. More details are posted at mansfieldct.gov/seniors.

One featured talk is on November 6 at 12 p.m., titled “Can We Regenerate Aging Muscle? From Muscle Loss to Regenerative Engineering: The Future of Healthy Aging.” This session will explain:

Why muscle strength and the body’s ability to repair muscle go down with age

New regenerative engineering ideas, like muscle stem cells, biomaterial scaffolds, tissue engineering, and other biological repair methods

How these experimental tools differ from proven options like resistance training and rehabilitation

The presenter will be Mr. Sean Dunn, Yale MPH Candidate and Investor Relations and Analyst at T.Rx Capital.