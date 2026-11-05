🏥 Mansfield CT Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings

Mansfield and Storrs have a steady flow of healthcare roles right now, from hands-on animal care to mental health and nutrition support. Here are a few solid options if you want to stay local and grow your career.

Employer: University of Connecticut – Animal Care Department

University of Connecticut – Animal Care Department Location: Storrs, CT (UConn main campus)

(UConn main campus) Salary: $49,613 – $64,944 (new state hires start at $49,613 , about $25.35/hr )

(new state hires start at , about ) Type: Full-time, 37.5 hrs/week , Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:00pm, occasional weekends

, Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:00pm, occasional weekends Deadline: Posting expected to close November 18, 2026, 11:55 p.m. ET

You’ll care for lab animals (feeding, cleaning, basic exams, meds under supervision) and support research work. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of lab animal care or AALAS ALAT certification, and want stable state benefits and a set daytime schedule.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Natchaug Hospital

Location: Mansfield Center, CT

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Per diem (covers staff vacations/PTO as needed)

Per diem RD role providing nutrition care for behavioral health clients at Natchaug. Great if you want flexible hours and already have a Bachelor’s in Nutrition/Dietetics, are a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, and can get your CT Dietitian-Nutritionist license within 90 days.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Natchaug Hospital, Joshua Center

Location: Mansfield Center, CT

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 11:30am–6:30pm (school year); 7:30am–2:30pm (summer & winter breaks)

You’ll support kids and teens in a partial hospital program, help with groups and daily care, and drive clients using company vehicles. Requires HS diploma, 2 years related experience, a clean CT driver’s license (3+ years), and ability to get a Public Service “A” endorsement within 90 days.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s a good way to get your name in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.