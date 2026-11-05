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📅 GHS Homecoming Dance on November 7, 2026

2 days ago
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📅 GHS Homecoming Dance: Date, Time & Ticket Rules

The Guilford High School Homecoming Dance will be held on November 7, 2026, from 6:30–10:00 p.m. at GHS.

To go to the dance:

  • Every GHS student must have a signed contract before buying a ticket.
  • Tickets are on sale during lunch waves only.
  • Ticket sales run through November 6 (no sales after that date).

There are two forms available:

  • 2026 GHS Homecoming Dance Agreement of Expectations (for GHS students)
  • 2026 GHS Homecoming Dance Guest Agreement of Expectations (for guests)

Students should complete and sign the correct form(s), then purchase tickets at lunch before November 6.

More Info: GHS Homecoming Dance - News and Announcements -

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