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📅 GHS Homecoming Dance on November 7, 2026
2 days ago
📅 GHS Homecoming Dance: Date, Time & Ticket Rules
The Guilford High School Homecoming Dance will be held on November 7, 2026, from 6:30–10:00 p.m. at GHS.
To go to the dance:
- Every GHS student must have a signed contract before buying a ticket.
- Tickets are on sale during lunch waves only.
- Ticket sales run through November 6 (no sales after that date).
There are two forms available:
- 2026 GHS Homecoming Dance Agreement of Expectations (for GHS students)
- 2026 GHS Homecoming Dance Guest Agreement of Expectations (for guests)
Students should complete and sign the correct form(s), then purchase tickets at lunch before November 6.
More Info: GHS Homecoming Dance - News and Announcements -
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