📅 GHS Homecoming Dance on November 7, 2026

📅 GHS Homecoming Dance: Date, Time & Ticket Rules

The Guilford High School Homecoming Dance will be held on November 7, 2026, from 6:30–10:00 p.m. at GHS.

To go to the dance:

Every GHS student must have a signed contract before buying a ticket.

before buying a ticket. Tickets are on sale during lunch waves only .

. Ticket sales run through November 6 (no sales after that date).

There are two forms available:

2026 GHS Homecoming Dance Agreement of Expectations (for GHS students)

(for GHS students) 2026 GHS Homecoming Dance Guest Agreement of Expectations (for guests)

Students should complete and sign the correct form(s), then purchase tickets at lunch before November 6.