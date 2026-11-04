📅 Straw Loom Weaving craft & culture program at the library

📅 Straw Loom Weaving craft program at Ridgefield Library

Build a simple straw loom with yarn and make your own bracelet, bookmark, or belt. The program also celebrates Native American Heritage Month with a discussion of Indigenous weaving traditions and cultural practices.

Key details:

Registration is required and opens one month before the program date.

and opens the program date. Because of the hands-on format and popularity, late arrivals after 4:45pm cannot be admitted . At that time, your spot may be given to someone on the waitlist .

. At that time, your spot may be given to someone on the . The Library aims to make programs accessible. If you need accommodations , please contact the Library in advance.

, please contact the Library in advance. Photos and video may be taken by Library staff for publicity. Tell a staff member if you do not want to be photographed. Others are not allowed to film or photograph without permission from the Library Director.

Check the library’s event page for the exact date and time and to register.