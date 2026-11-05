CTData Collaborative Adds Five Directors, Bringing Unique Perspectives to Board

Photo by CT Data Collaborative

The CTData Collaborative (CTData), a nonprofit organization with a mission focused on connecting people and data to promote informed decision-making, has added five members to its Board of Directors. The five recent additions – Alison Black, Tiffany Morrissey, Kim Oliver, Louis Rinaldi, and Erik Roen – bring diverse skills and experience that will strengthen the Board, advance initiatives and broadly benefit the organization.

CTData seeks to equip and empower regular people to access and use data, building data literacy skills, and assisting state residents, nonprofits, policymakers, and funders in using data to drive policy, program, and service improvements. The organization strives to promote and engage data users in implementing equitable data practices across the state.

CTData also works with nonprofit organizations to develop Data Strategic Planning© to map out their use of data to further their organizational missions and offers a range of data analysis and research services, in addition to data literacy workshops offered by the CTData Academy.

Photo by CT Data Collaborative

Alison Black is Director of Research and Evaluation with Domus Kids, leads the organization’s work to define outcomes and turn data into insights that strengthen programs and guide strategic decisions. She has also built the organization’s data capacity, helping staff engage with information more confidently and designing systems that make it accessible, actionable, and useful for continuous learning and improvement. Prior to joining Domus, Alison spent more than a decade at MDRC, a leading education and social policy research organization. During her tenure, she managed and served as lead author of a national randomized study examining the impact of reading and math curricula in after-school programs.

Tiffany Morrissey is the Executive Director of the Connecticut Health Council, where she leads statewide strategy to strengthen Connecticut's healthcare ecosystem and advance innovation, workforce development, and economic impact. She oversees a network of health system CEOs, insurers, public agencies, academic leaders, and innovators dedicated to positioning Connecticut as a national leader in healthcare. Tiffany has more than a decade of experience in health system operations, business development, community health, and public policy. Before joining the Council, she held system leadership roles at Bristol Health. She is an active public health advocate, serving as Former Chair of the Advocacy Committee of the Connecticut Public Health Association.

Kim Oliver is a nationally recognized leader in education, workforce development, and economic mobility with more than 25 years of experience advancing systems-level change for children, families, and communities. She currently serves as Vice President at TNTP, where she leads national and local strategies focused on strengthening education-to-career pathways and expanding opportunity for historically underserved populations. Previously, she served as Director of the Department of Families, Children, Youth, and Recreation for the City of Hartford, overseeing cross-sector initiatives focused on youth development, education, early learning, and family well-being.

Louis Rinaldi is a systems engineer, data analyst and patient advocate who has been working since 2019 to improve patient outcomes through common sense, populist policy and education of Connecticut's elected officials and public servants. He holds an MBA from Albertus Magnus College and a professional certificate in data science from UC Berkeley. He is the originator of a Connecticut law that established the nation's first Office of the Cannabis Ombudsman. He believes that public data should be used to support and benefit the public good, and to drive transparency and accountability in government.

Erik Roen is Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer at Travelers, where he serves on both the Claim Senior Leadership Team and the Technology & Operations Senior Leadership Team. His leadership spans a broad portfolio of business and technology functions, including Technology, Claim Business Intelligence and Analytics (CBIA), Generative AI, and the Business Delivery Organizations within Claim. Erik also serves on the Travelers Operating Committee and chairs the company's Data & Analytics Leadership Committee. He previously served on the board of the National Insurance Crime Bureau. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wheaton College and an MBA from UConn.

“As CTData continues to expand its work with support from State government and the philanthropic sector, our new board members enhance the quality of an organization that is already strong,” said CTData Board Chair David Nee. “We are confident these outstanding individuals bring strong skills that will help broaden our strategic horizons. Moreover, they are all deep-keeled people who lead with their values that resonate with ours.”

“We are thrilled to have Alison, Tiffany, Kim, Louis and Erik as members of the Board, and welcome the considerable expertise and vast experience that they have, which will help guide our work and advance our numerous endeavors in Connecticut,” said Michelle Riordan-Nold, Executive Director of CTData. “They each bring a unique perspective that can help strategically advance the data support services we provide to nonprofits, state agencies and businesses.”

CTData’s upcoming 2026 Conference, Data for Democracy, will take place on December 3, at the Hartford Marriott. This year’s conference will provide attendees with ideas and practical data skills that lead to stronger data practices, ensuring that Connecticut residents and policymakers have the information necessary for their work, despite current federal efforts to reduce access to public data. The conference will feature keynotes, panels, and hands-on sessions; with details and tickets available at https://www.ctdata.org/conference-2026-hub.

The CTData Board is chaired by David Nee, retired executive director of the Graustein Memorial Foundation. Officers include Robert Santy (Treasurer), retired President and CEO of the Connecticut Economic Resource Center, and Paula Palermo (Secretary) Data Director of Norwalk ACTS. Members include Julia Camarco of Shipman & Goodwin, Prathima Devarasetty of Google, Rydell Harrison of Partners for Educational Leadership, Rachel Klayman of Ascendus, Tyler Kleykamp of Connecticut Foodshare, and Richard Sugarman of Hartford Promise & The CT Forum.

As Connecticut’s State Data Center (SDC), CTData is charged with bringing state residents and businesses census-related data, tools, and resources to enable them to more easily integrate census data into their decision-making process. CTData is also a member of the National Neighborhood Indicators Partnership, and earned a Platinum Transparency credential from Candid in 2026.

Learn more about CTData on the website www.ctdata.org.



