🏭 Concordia, MO Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple $19.40/hr Openings

Concordia’s plant scene is busy right now—Tyson is hiring across shifts with solid hourly pay and steady hours. If you’re up for physical work and like a cool, fast-paced setting, these are worth a look.

Employer: Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Location: Concordia, MO

Concordia, MO Salary: $19.40/hour

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6:00 am – 2:30 pm)

What you’ll do: Work with raw ham on the Bone In Ham line—lifting, bending, twisting, and moving racks and product in a cool (around 45–50°F ) production area.

Work with raw ham on the line—lifting, bending, twisting, and moving racks and product in a cool (around ) production area. Why it’s appealing: Straight daytime hours, benefits with paid time off and 401(k), plus health, dental, vision, and prescription coverage.

Employer: Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Location: Concordia, MO

Concordia, MO Salary: $19.40/hour + $1.00/hour shift differential for evenings/overnights

for evenings/overnights Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (2:30 pm – 11:00 pm)

What you’ll do: Similar Bone In Ham work with raw product—racking 5–36 lb hams, pushing heavy racks, using knives/scissors, and handling buckets up to 25 lbs.

Similar work with raw product—racking 5–36 lb hams, pushing heavy racks, using knives/scissors, and handling buckets up to 25 lbs. Why it’s appealing: Extra shift pay, steady afternoon/evening schedule, and a full benefits package for you and your family.

Employer: Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Location: Concordia, MO Plant

Concordia, MO Plant Salary: Starting at $19.40/hour + $1.00/hour shift differential for evenings/overnights

for evenings/overnights Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (4:30 pm – 1:00 am) + mandatory overtime

What you’ll do: Work with cooked ham in packing—lifting 30–60 lb boxes, labeling, boxing, bagging, palletizing, and working around conveyors and packaging machines in 35–50°F temps.

Work with in packing—lifting 30–60 lb boxes, labeling, boxing, bagging, palletizing, and working around conveyors and packaging machines in temps. Why it’s appealing: Higher-earning potential with overtime, hands-on work that keeps you moving, and benefits including PTO, 401(k), and health coverage.

If one of these fits your schedule and strength level, click through, read the full details, and apply online as soon as you can.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.