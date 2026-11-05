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Concordia
🏭 Concordia, MO Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple $19.40/hr Openings
7 days ago
Concordia’s plant scene is busy right now—Tyson is hiring across shifts with solid hourly pay and steady hours. If you’re up for physical work and like a cool, fast-paced setting, these are worth a look.
General Production – Raw, 1st Shift (Full Time)
- Employer: Tyson Foods
- Location: Concordia, MO
- Salary: $19.40/hour
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6:00 am – 2:30 pm)
- What you’ll do: Work with raw ham on the Bone In Ham line—lifting, bending, twisting, and moving racks and product in a cool (around 45–50°F) production area.
- Why it’s appealing: Straight daytime hours, benefits with paid time off and 401(k), plus health, dental, vision, and prescription coverage.
General Production – Raw, 2nd Shift (Full Time)
- Employer: Tyson Foods
- Location: Concordia, MO
- Salary: $19.40/hour + $1.00/hour shift differential for evenings/overnights
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (2:30 pm – 11:00 pm)
- What you’ll do: Similar Bone In Ham work with raw product—racking 5–36 lb hams, pushing heavy racks, using knives/scissors, and handling buckets up to 25 lbs.
- Why it’s appealing: Extra shift pay, steady afternoon/evening schedule, and a full benefits package for you and your family.
General Production Pack – 2nd Shift (Full Time)
- Employer: Tyson Foods
- Location: Concordia, MO Plant
- Salary: Starting at $19.40/hour + $1.00/hour shift differential for evenings/overnights
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (4:30 pm – 1:00 am) + mandatory overtime
- What you’ll do: Work with cooked ham in packing—lifting 30–60 lb boxes, labeling, boxing, bagging, palletizing, and working around conveyors and packaging machines in 35–50°F temps.
- Why it’s appealing: Higher-earning potential with overtime, hands-on work that keeps you moving, and benefits including PTO, 401(k), and health coverage.
If one of these fits your schedule and strength level, click through, read the full details, and apply online as soon as you can.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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