Concordia’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options in home health nursing and behavioral health. If you like one-on-one care and flexible schedules, these are worth a look.

Employer: Nuclear Care Partners

Nuclear Care Partners Location: Concordia, KS (patient in Scandia, KS )

(patient in ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed ($3/hr shift differential for nights & weekends)

Provide one-on-one skilled nursing in patients’ homes for former atomic energy workers. Full-time day and night shifts, PTO, medical/dental/vision (full-time), 401(k), and a nurse-led team that values autonomy and consistent scheduling.

Employer: Nuclear Care Partners

Nuclear Care Partners Location: Concordia, KS (patient in Scandia, KS )

(patient in ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed ($3/hr shift differential for nights & weekends)

Hands-on, in-home nursing care with individualized care plans for a unique patient population. Full-time days and nights, PTO, medical/dental/vision (full-time), 401(k), and strong training and mentorship in home care.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Concordia, KS

Type: Full-time (part-time options mentioned)

(part-time options mentioned) Salary: Not listed (PBS offers a compensation estimator and quarterly bonus – 10% of annual salary)

BCBA- or BCaBA-owned ABA organization focused on families impacted by autism. Flexible caseloads, medical/dental/vision (full-time), PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with company match up to 3%, quarterly bonuses, sign-on bonuses in some areas, and lots of CEUs and mentorship.

If something here fits your skills, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.