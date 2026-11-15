Concord’s commercial building scene is busy, and firms are looking for leaders who can keep big jobs on track. If you’ve run ground‑up projects and don’t mind life on the road, this one’s worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Concord, NH (remote + heavy travel across the Northeast)

(remote + heavy travel across the Northeast) Salary: $85K–$110K + 1.5% commission on gross profit

Type: Full-time

Lead commercial, ground‑up, and multifamily projects from start to finish while managing subs, safety, and schedules. This role comes with strong travel per diem, full medical/vision/dental, 401(k), PTO, and paid holidays for experienced superintendents who can keep complex jobs safe, on time, and on spec.

If this sounds like you, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.