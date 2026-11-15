These Concord pups are each looking for a safe, loving home. If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, take a look at these wonderful adoptable friends.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Weight: About 115 lbs

About Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord Merrimack County

Phone: (603) 856-8756

Location: In foster care

About Boulder:

Boulder is a big-hearted, big-bodied Lab mix who weighs in at about 115 pounds. He has a lot of love to give and would benefit from an adopter who can help him slowly lose some weight. He doesn’t need tons of exercise, but he does enjoy a few easy walks during the day and calm outings like a trip to the lake.

Boulder would prefer someone who is home most of the time so he can just hang out and keep you company. If you’re looking for a mellow companion to share your days with, Boulder could be your guy.

👉 Meet Boulder and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord Merrimack County

Phone: (603) 856-8756

About Diesel:

Diesel is a shining example of why second chances matter. He’s had a rough past, but now he greets each new day with an open heart. Diesel is described as an outgoing “lover boy” who wants to be friends with everyone he meets.

He even takes part in kids’ summer camp and pet therapy at retirement homes, showing how gentle and social he can be. Diesel enjoys a good walk, a short game of fetch, and then cuddling up with whoever is nearby. He should be the only pet in the home and would do best with dog-savvy children.

👉 Meet Diesel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Toy Poodles (bonded pair)

Toy Poodles (bonded pair) Ages: Scarlett – 2 years , Julius – 4 years

, Gender: Julius – Male; Scarlett – Female

Julius – Male; Scarlett – Female Color: Scarlett – reddish; Julius – tan/yellow/fawn

Scarlett – reddish; Julius – tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $50 (for the pair)

(for the pair) Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Concord, NH)

About Julius & Scarlett:

These two tiny poodles are a bonded pair and must be adopted together. Scarlett is the younger reddish girl at 2 years old, and Julius is 4. They are spayed/neutered and up-to-date on all shots.

They mostly like to hang out, cuddle, and play with each other, making them a sweet, ready-made duo for someone who wants small, indoor companions. Their current family is moving to a place that doesn’t allow dogs, so they’re hoping to find a new home where they can stay together.

👉 Meet Julius & Scarlett and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Concord, NH, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. Even if you can’t adopt, you can still help by sharing their profiles with friends, family, and local community groups.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.