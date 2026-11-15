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🐶 Gentle Concord Dogs Ready for Adoption and New Homes
These Concord pups are each looking for a safe, loving home. If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, take a look at these wonderful adoptable friends.
Boulder (In Foster)
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Weight: About 115 lbs
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord Merrimack County
- Phone: (603) 856-8756
- Location: In foster care
About Boulder:
Boulder is a big-hearted, big-bodied Lab mix who weighs in at about 115 pounds. He has a lot of love to give and would benefit from an adopter who can help him slowly lose some weight. He doesn’t need tons of exercise, but he does enjoy a few easy walks during the day and calm outings like a trip to the lake.
Boulder would prefer someone who is home most of the time so he can just hang out and keep you company. If you’re looking for a mellow companion to share your days with, Boulder could be your guy.
👉 Meet Boulder and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Diesel
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord Merrimack County
- Phone: (603) 856-8756
About Diesel:
Diesel is a shining example of why second chances matter. He’s had a rough past, but now he greets each new day with an open heart. Diesel is described as an outgoing “lover boy” who wants to be friends with everyone he meets.
He even takes part in kids’ summer camp and pet therapy at retirement homes, showing how gentle and social he can be. Diesel enjoys a good walk, a short game of fetch, and then cuddling up with whoever is nearby. He should be the only pet in the home and would do best with dog-savvy children.
👉 Meet Diesel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Julius & Scarlett
- Breed: Toy Poodles (bonded pair)
- Ages: Scarlett – 2 years, Julius – 4 years
- Gender: Julius – Male; Scarlett – Female
- Color: Scarlett – reddish; Julius – tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption fee: $50 (for the pair)
- Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Concord, NH)
About Julius & Scarlett:
These two tiny poodles are a bonded pair and must be adopted together. Scarlett is the younger reddish girl at 2 years old, and Julius is 4. They are spayed/neutered and up-to-date on all shots.
They mostly like to hang out, cuddle, and play with each other, making them a sweet, ready-made duo for someone who wants small, indoor companions. Their current family is moving to a place that doesn’t allow dogs, so they’re hoping to find a new home where they can stay together.
👉 Meet Julius & Scarlett and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Concord, NH, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. Even if you can’t adopt, you can still help by sharing their profiles with friends, family, and local community groups.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.