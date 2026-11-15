Concord’s legal market is busy right now, especially for mid-level attorneys. If you’ve got solid experience and want real responsibility, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: NPAworldwide (for a Concord law firm)

NPAworldwide (for a Concord law firm) Location: Concord, NH

Salary: $135,000–$155,000/year (USD)

Type: Full-time

Lead complex commercial real estate, land use, and transactional matters with full file and client responsibility. Ideal if you have an existing portable book of business (~$200K+) and want to grow a practice alongside equity partners.

Employer: NPAworldwide (for a Concord law firm)

NPAworldwide (for a Concord law firm) Location: Concord, NH

Salary: $125,000–$155,000/year (USD)

Type: Full-time

Work on wage and hour, discrimination, policies, and contracts for employer-side clients. Open to Senior Associates (5+ years) or Non-Equity Partners, with the chance to manage your own files and help grow the Labor & Employment practice.

Employer: AR Systems Inc. (recruiting for a Concord firm)

(recruiting for a Concord firm) Location: Concord, NH (office/hybrid)

(office/hybrid) Salary: Not listed (some flexibility based on experience)

(some flexibility based on experience) Type: Full-time

Defense-side only role handling medical malpractice cases from inception through resolution with full file responsibility. 3–5+ years of med-mal defense experience needed, with a clear path to leadership and potential partnership as senior partners transition their practices.

Employer: Active Consulting Services LLC (for a Concord firm)

(for a Concord firm) Location: Concord, NH

Salary: Competitive salary + bonus + benefits (exact range not listed)

(exact range not listed) Type: Full-time

Join a supportive trusts and estates team drafting wills, trusts, and estate plans and advising on administration. Best fit for 3–5+ years’ experience (strong 1–2 year candidates also considered) who want growth and leadership opportunities.

If one of these fits your background, save the link and apply soon—good Concord attorney roles like these don’t sit open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.