Concord’s social services scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re early in your career or already licensed and experienced. Here are a few strong roles helping youth and adults in our area.

Employer: Easterseals NH

Easterseals NH Location: Penacook, NH

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8am–2pm )

(Mon–Fri, ) Pay: $20–$23/hour + up to $1.50/hour in career ladder increases

Work one-on-one with adolescents with disabilities and at-risk youth as they move toward adulthood. Great fit if you’re 18+, have a HS diploma/GED and 2 years of work experience, and want daytime hours, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO from day one, 403(b) match), and tuition/student loan support.

Note: The Youth Support Specialist role also appears via Indeed under Easterseals NH & VT; it’s the same position, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: State of New Hampshire – Department of Corrections

Location: Concord, NH (Secure Psychiatric Unit, 281 North State St.)

(Secure Psychiatric Unit, 281 North State St.) Type: Full-time , 8:00am–4:00pm , Sat/Sun off

, , Sat/Sun off Pay: $34.14–$46.63/hour + $60 biweekly hazardous duty pay

Provide behavioral health treatment, crisis intervention, and discharge planning for offenders and civilly committed inmates. Requires at least a bachelor’s degree plus 1.5 years’ experience (or equivalent education/experience mix), valid driver’s license, and ability to pass correctional background checks. Comes with the full State of NH benefits package, retirement, and wellness incentives.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.