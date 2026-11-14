Concord’s construction scene is busy right now, from highway work to commercial builds across the Northeast. If you like working with your hands and being out on job sites, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Concord, NH (remote + travel across the Northeast)

(remote + travel across the Northeast) Salary: $85K–$110K + 1.5% commission on gross profit

Type: Full-time

Lead ground-up and multifamily commercial projects while traveling to different job sites in the Northeast. This role is ideal if you have strong superintendent experience, care about safety and quality, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), per diem, PTO, paid holidays).

Employer: R.S. Audley, Inc.

Location: Concord, NH area

Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation noted)

Not listed (competitive compensation noted) Type: Full-time

Hands-on highway and heavy construction work with one of New Hampshire’s major road and bridge contractors. Good fit if you’re safety-focused, don’t mind physical work, and want room to grow plus benefits like company-paid life insurance, 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, short-term disability, and paid holidays.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—contractor needs change fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.