Concord’s finance job scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on controllers to data-focused insurance and education roles. If you’re numbers-minded and like clear career paths, these are worth a look.

Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for a manufacturing client)

Robert Half (recruiting for a manufacturing client) Location: Concord, NH with travel across NH, VT, and Quebec (about 15% travel )

with travel across (about ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead divisional accounting for multi-site manufacturing across the U.S. and Canada. You’ll own month/quarter/year-end close, cost accounting, budgeting, and team leadership, with many days remote for the right person.

Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for a small office client)

Robert Half (recruiting for a small office client) Location: Concord, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you like a small company feel and work–life balance. Run full-cycle accounting, manage a small team, and handle reporting, budgeting, and the general ledger in a more close-knit environment.

Employer: Plymouth Rock Assurance

Location: Concord, NH (focus on NH, with work across New England & NY)

(focus on NH, with work across New England & NY) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $82,500 a year

Use your analytical skills to spot rate evasion, premium leakage, and risk trends in personal lines auto, home, and umbrella. You’ll partner with Claims, Sales, Product, and Customer Care, and enjoy strong benefits including 4 weeks PTO, Day 1 health coverage, and up to 7.5% 401(k) employer contribution.

Employer: Pearson (Evaluation Systems unit)

(Evaluation Systems unit) Location: Concord, NH (listed as remote, full-time )

(listed as ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,000 – $70,000 annually

Application deadline: November 16, 2026 (may be extended)

Blend finance operations and data work: handle orders, payments, invoicing, refunds, and reporting while helping modernize systems. Great fit if you like tools like Oracle, Tableau/Power BI, and Excel and want a role tied to education and credentialing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has related roles that might be a better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.