Concord and Penacook have some solid, steady openings right now in water and waste-to-energy work. These are hands-on roles that keep the city running and the lights on.

Employer: WIN Waste Innovations

WIN Waste Innovations Location: Penacook, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work under a Shift Supervisor to operate and inspect power plant systems, boilers, and support equipment. This is a physical, hands-on job with rotating shifts, overtime potential, and lots of time on your feet and on ladders.

You’ll monitor pumps, motors, fans, air compressors, and air pollution control gear, plus handle water and ash sampling. PPE is a big part of the role (respirators, harness, etc.), and you may run mobile equipment and refuse cranes. WIN offers industry-leading benefits, multiple medical plans, strong 401(k) match, generous PTO, tuition and college loan help, and parental leave.

Employer: City of Concord, NH – General Services, Water Treatment Plant

Location: Concord, NH (Penacook Lake)

(Penacook Lake) Type: Full-time

Starting pay: $27.67 – $38.13/hour DOE (top of scale $40.06/hour )

(top of scale ) Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 7:00 am–3:30 pm

Application: Open until filled (City application required via concordnh.gov)

Help run the city’s water treatment plant on the shores of Penacook Lake, making sure Concord and Penacook have clean, safe drinking water. You’ll monitor treatment processes by computer, run lab tests (chlorine, pH, turbidity, etc.), adjust chemical feeds, inspect pumps and generators, and respond to water-related calls.

The City offers excellent health, dental, and vision, low premium with HSA contribution, paid sick and annual leave, 12 paid holidays, and a lifetime pension through the NH Retirement System after 10 years of full-time work. Requires a NH driver’s license and Grade I Water Treatment Operator Certification, with the ability to get Grade II within 1 year.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—utilities work can be a great long-term career path.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.