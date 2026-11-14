Concord’s building and grounds jobs are steady right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and staying active. Here are a few good picks hiring around town.

Employer: Concord School District

Concord School District Location: Concord, NH

Type: Full-time (2:30pm–11:00pm, 8 hours/day)

(2:30pm–11:00pm, 8 hours/day) Pay: $19.61 – $21.11/hour (includes $0.90/hr shift premium)

Help keep local school buildings clean, safe, and ready for students and staff. Good fit if you like steady hours, routine work, and being part of the school community.

Employer: K. Clough's Landscape & Design, LLC

K. Clough's Landscape & Design, LLC Location: Concord, NH and nearby (Londonderry, Derry, Bow, Hooksett, Manchester)

and nearby (Londonderry, Derry, Bow, Hooksett, Manchester) Type: Part-time / Seasonal (winter)

Pay: $25+/hr (Loader), $22+/hr (Skid Steer & Snow Rator), $20+/hr (Shovelers)

Winter work with weekly pay, clearing snow from lots and sidewalks. Great if you don’t mind the cold, like equipment, and want higher hourly pay during storms.

Employer: Mark VII - Clean Cars®

Location: Concord, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Field role doing maintenance, repair, and some installs on car wash equipment, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) with match. Good for someone with 3–5 years technical experience who likes troubleshooting and working independently.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open or can keep your resume on file.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.