Concord’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for nurses, imaging pros, and pharmacy techs. If you’re licensed and ready to work nights or days, there’s likely a fit here.

Employer: Concord Hospital Health System

Concord Hospital Health System Location: Concord, NH

Type: Full Time

Highlights: Sign-on bonus eligible; no prior CT experience required

If you’re ARRT registered (or eligible) and BLS certified, this role lets you perform CT imaging in a busy hospital setting. Great fit if you want to grow your CT skills with strong support and clear protocols.

Employer: Concord Hospital Health System

Concord Hospital Health System Location: Concord, NH

Type: Full Time (36 hrs/week)

Highlights: Sign-on bonus eligible; structured training and safety focus

Same core CT duties with a slightly lighter weekly schedule. Ideal if you want full-time benefits but a bit more flexibility in your week.

Employer: Concord Hospital Health System

Concord Hospital Health System Location: Concord, NH

Type: Full Time

Highlights: Sign-on bonus eligible; hospital-based imaging role

Another CT opening with the same requirements (JRCERT program grad, ARRT, BLS, NH license). Good option if you want multiple chances to land a CT spot at the same system.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Concord, NH

Type: Full Time

Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on training and supporting home dialysis patients (peritoneal and/or hemo). Good for RNs with at least 1 year of experience who like education, autonomy, and some travel to homes.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Location: Concord, NH

Type: Local Contract (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , nights)

(13 weeks, , nights) Pay: $66 per hour + potential $600 travel bonus, day-1 health insurance, PTO accrual

Short-term night shift MRI contract for local techs who want strong hourly pay and benefits from day one. Great if you’re comfortable with 12-hour night shifts and want contract flexibility.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Location: Concord, NH

Type: Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , nights)

(13 weeks, , nights) Pay: $2,505 per week (package, stipend TBD)

Friday–Sunday, 7 PM–7 AM schedule for experienced MRI techs (2+ years acute care, ARRT/ARMRIT, BLS). Good fit if you like compressed weekends and want a focused travel assignment.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Concord, NH

Type: Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , nights)

(13 weeks, , nights) Pay: $2,102–$2,305 per week (hospital setting)

Night-shift MRI contract with full benefits from day 1 and potential extension. Ideal if you have 2+ years of MRI experience and want strong support plus CEU access.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Concord, NH

Type: Full Time (30+ hrs/week)

(30+ hrs/week) Pay: $18 – $24.25 per hour

Perks: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discount, career development

Retail pharmacy tech role helping fill prescriptions, run the register, and support the pharmacist. Great if you like customer interaction and want steady hours with benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in healthcare.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.