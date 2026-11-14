Concord’s admin scene is busy right now—solid office roles with good benefits and steady hours. Here are a few worth a closer look if you like organized, people-focused work.

Employer: Community Bridges

Community Bridges Location: Concord, NH (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes $1,000 sign-on bonus)

Non-profit role keeping electronic client records organized and secure. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with Microsoft Word, Excel, and Access, and like being the go-to person for records and HIPAA-compliant processes.

Employer: Special Olympics New Hampshire

Location: Hybrid remote from Concord, NH 03305 (travel statewide)

Hybrid remote from (travel statewide) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $50,000–$60,000/year

Back-end, data-heavy role supporting donations and sponsorships for a statewide non-profit. You’ll handle donor data, revenue recording, and event support, with benefits like health insurance, retirement contributions, generous PTO, and a mostly remote setup.

Employer: Keystone Management

Location: Concord, NH 03303 (in-person, corporate HQ)

(in-person, corporate HQ) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $19.00/hour

Front-desk role as the first point of contact for visitors, residents, and vendors. Monday–Friday 9:00–5:00, with strong benefits like 100% employer-paid medical and dental, 12 paid holidays, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting often sparks ideas for other roles to search for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.