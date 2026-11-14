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📋 Concord NH Admin Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings
Concord’s admin scene is busy right now—solid office roles with good benefits and steady hours. Here are a few worth a closer look if you like organized, people-focused work.
Digital Records Specialist
- Employer: Community Bridges
- Location: Concord, NH (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes $1,000 sign-on bonus)
Non-profit role keeping electronic client records organized and secure. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with Microsoft Word, Excel, and Access, and like being the go-to person for records and HIPAA-compliant processes.
Donor Operations Coordinator
- Employer: Special Olympics New Hampshire
- Location: Hybrid remote from Concord, NH 03305 (travel statewide)
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
- Salary: $50,000–$60,000/year
Back-end, data-heavy role supporting donations and sponsorships for a statewide non-profit. You’ll handle donor data, revenue recording, and event support, with benefits like health insurance, retirement contributions, generous PTO, and a mostly remote setup.
Receptionist
- Employer: Keystone Management
- Location: Concord, NH 03303 (in-person, corporate HQ)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $19.00/hour
Front-desk role as the first point of contact for visitors, residents, and vendors. Monday–Friday 9:00–5:00, with strong benefits like 100% employer-paid medical and dental, 12 paid holidays, PTO, and 401(k) with match.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting often sparks ideas for other roles to search for.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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