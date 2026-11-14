These Concord kitties are a little shy and very sweet, and they’re all hoping for calm, loving homes. If you like quieter, more thoughtful cats, one of these might be your perfect match.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord Merrimack County

Phone: (603) 856-8756

Personality & ideal home:

Orange Julius came in with his siblings, looking for a better life. He’s a shy boy who needs extra time to feel safe, but staff say his sweet and silly side is starting to shine through. He’d be happiest in a home with no young kids, and may enjoy having a friendly kitty companion.

👉 Meet Orange Julius and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord Merrimack County

Phone: (603) 856-8756

Personality & ideal home:

Rhett is a shy, sensitive boy who blossoms in the right setting. He needs a calm, quiet, low-traffic home with a predictable routine. Once he trusts you, he shows a loving and playful side. His last home was too chaotic, which left him hiding and stressed, so he’s looking for someone patient who understands gentle, reserved cats.

👉 Meet Rhett and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Orange

White/Orange Shelter: Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord Merrimack County

Phone: (603) 856-8756

Personality & ideal home:

Jean-Luc is a very shy former stray who will need lots of time and patience. He is not the type to seek out attention right away, but the shelter hopes he’ll learn to trust in a quiet, understanding home. Because of his shyness, he should live in a home with no young children. His comfort level with other cats or dogs is unknown.

👉 Meet Jean-Luc and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord Merrimack County

Phone: (603) 856-8756

Personality & health notes:

Oscar is a mature gentleman with a very sweet disposition. He has “funky” front feet that make his walk a bit different, but it doesn’t slow him down—he still greets everyone with a happy meow. He is on a special diet due to medical issues, so his new family should be ready to keep up with his food needs. If you want a cuddly, affectionate companion, Oscar may be your guy.

👉 Meet Oscar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior (around 12 years)

Senior (around 12 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Shelter: Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord Merrimack County

Phone: (603) 856-8756

Personality & ideal home:

Alice is a sweet, friendly senior lady who was recently surrendered through no fault of her own. She’s looking for a quiet home to enjoy her golden years. Alice is independent and likes her alone time, but when she’s in the mood, she’ll come find you for snuggles or a cozy lap session. She would prefer to be your one and only pet, in a home without other animals.

👉 Meet Alice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Concord, NH area and one of these cats sounds like a match, please call Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord Merrimack County at (603) 856-8756 or visit their website to learn more and set up a visit.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.