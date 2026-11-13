Concord’s education scene is busy right now, with options both in the classroom and behind the scenes. If you like helping students learn or shaping what they learn, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Pearson

Pearson Location: Remote , based in Concord, NH

, based in Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $95,000/year + annual incentive program

+ annual incentive program Application deadline: November 17, 2026 (may be extended)

Lead the full life cycle of certification exams for Pearson’s Certiport products—from design and item writing to updates and retirement. This role is great if you have 5+ years in test/assessment development, enjoy working with psychometricians and tech teams, and want a remote job with strong responsibility for quality and process improvement.

Employer: Community College System of New Hampshire (NHTI)

Location: NHTI Campus, Concord, NH

Type: Part-time, adjunct

Compensation: $850 – $1,000 per credit (based on adjunct rank)

(based on adjunct rank) Courses: Soil Mechanics & Foundation Design, Timber & Steel Design, Reinforced Concrete Design

Teach hands-on civil engineering technology courses with labs focused on real-world design, analysis, and testing. Ideal if you have a related Bachelor’s or Master’s degree, enjoy lab-based teaching, and live in NH, VT, ME, MA, RI, or CT. Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis until filled.

Employer: Granite Edvance

Location: Concord, NH (hybrid) – at least 2 days/week in office , heavy in-state travel

– at least , heavy in-state travel Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + full benefits)

Help NH students and families plan for college, trades, or workforce through one-on-one counseling, presentations, and school visits. Best fit if you have 1–2+ years in college admissions or school counseling, strong public-speaking skills, and are comfortable traveling up to 80% of the time around New Hampshire.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application started.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.