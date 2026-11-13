Concord’s construction scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. If you’ve got experience on the tools or running jobs, there are some solid options here.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Remote + Travel, must live in the Northeast (including NH)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85K–$110K base + 1.5% commission on gross profit

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), per diem, PTO and paid holidays

This role oversees ground-up commercial projects (multifamily preferred), managing site operations, safety, and quality from start to finish. Great fit if you’re an experienced superintendent who likes being on the road and leading crews across multiple job sites.

Employer: Rogers Electric

Rogers Electric Location: Concord, NH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (competitive weekly pay + $4/hour night shift differential )

Not listed (competitive weekly pay + ) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, employer-paid life & disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays

You’ll handle service, troubleshooting, and upgrades for retail clients, reading blueprints, running conduit, and doing break/fix work. Good for electricians with 5+ years’ service/maintenance experience who want steady travel work, overtime options, and strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.