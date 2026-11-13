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Concord
🚧 Concord, NH Construction Jobs: Multiple Skilled Trade Openings
9 days ago
Concord’s construction scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. If you’ve got experience on the tools or running jobs, there are some solid options here.
Traveling Superintendent – Commercial Construction ($85K–$110K + Commission)
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Remote + Travel, must live in the Northeast (including NH)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85K–$110K base + 1.5% commission on gross profit
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), per diem, PTO and paid holidays
This role oversees ground-up commercial projects (multifamily preferred), managing site operations, safety, and quality from start to finish. Great fit if you’re an experienced superintendent who likes being on the road and leading crews across multiple job sites.
Service Electrician
- Employer: Rogers Electric
- Location: Concord, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive weekly pay + $4/hour night shift differential)
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, employer-paid life & disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays
You’ll handle service, troubleshooting, and upgrades for retail clients, reading blueprints, running conduit, and doing break/fix work. Good for electricians with 5+ years’ service/maintenance experience who want steady travel work, overtime options, and strong benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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