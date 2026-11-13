Concord’s legal scene is busy right now, with strong demand for experienced attorneys. If you’ve built a solid practice or have a few years of litigation under your belt, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: AR Systems Inc.

AR Systems Inc. Location: Concord, NH

Type: Full-time, Non-Equity Partner

Salary: Not listed

Trusts & Estates attorneys with their own book of business can plug into a larger firm platform here. You’ll keep building your T&E practice with more support, infrastructure, and resources while staying based in New Hampshire.

Employer: Jobot (regional litigation firm)

(regional litigation firm) Location: Fully Remote – NH or VT barred (Concord-area candidates welcome)

(Concord-area candidates welcome) Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000 – $200,000 per year

Civil defense litigators with 3+ years’ experience can work fully remote while handling cases from start to finish. Expect real courtroom work—depositions, motions, hearings, and trial prep—with strong mentorship and room to grow.

Employer: AR Systems Inc.

AR Systems Inc. Location: Concord, NH

Type: Full-time, Non-Equity Partner

Salary: Not listed; minimum portable book: $325,000+

This is for an established Labor & Employment attorney ready to move their practice to a bigger platform. You’ll bring your own client base, maintain those relationships, and may also receive some firm-generated work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a colleague who might be a fit. Concord’s legal market is small but mighty—when a good role pops up, it’s worth a quick look.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.