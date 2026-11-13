Concord’s customer service scene is busy right now, with banks, finance firms, and local retail all hiring. If you like helping people and talking with customers, there are some solid options here.

Employer: TD

TD Location: Concord, NH (in-branch)

Salary: $22.00 – $27.75/hour

Type: Full-time

This role mixes teller work with relationship-building. You’ll handle everyday banking, open accounts, guide customers to the right products, and be a “hospitality ambassador” for the branch.

Employer: Archer (supporting Vanguard )

Archer (supporting ) Location: Remote in New Hampshire (must live/work in NH)

Total first-year compensation: $70,500 – $81,500 (includes $62,000 – $72,000 base + bonuses)

(includes + bonuses) Type: Full-time

Licenses required: Active FINRA Series 7 & 63

Help investors over the phone with account questions and big life-money moments. This role is fully remote in NH and offers strong pay, performance bonuses, and milestone cash rewards for long-term service.

Employer: Garnett Reynolds Holdings LLC

Location: Concord, NH (on-site)

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Welcome customers at a busy car wash, sell wash packages and monthly plans, and keep the site clean and safe. Outdoor role with on-the-job training and benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; good customer service jobs in Concord tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.